The LPGA announced Monday that the Buick LPGA Shanghai will be held Oct. 15-18 at Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai with a total purse of $3.2 million.

The tour added that the $3.2 million purse is the largest among LPGA events held in Asia.

First launched in 2018, the tournament had previously been played at Qizhong Garden Golf Club near Shanghai. However, the 2020, 2021 and 2022 editions were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2025, Jeeno Thitikul won the tournament and earned $330,000 from the event's $2.2 million purse. The tournament also faced disruptions during that week when extreme heat damaged the greens.

As a result, organizers moved the tournament to Sheshan International Golf Club beginning this year.

A Buick official said raising the purse to a record $3.2 million for women's professional golf in Asia "will mark an important milestone in the tournament's growth and reflects Buick's continued and firm commitment to the development of golf in China."

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)