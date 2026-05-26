Andre Datchary and Jacques Grisolet, French soldiers who fought in the Korean War, were honored in a ceremony at Incheon Airport on Tuesday.

The event was hosted by the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, with the ministry's deputy director Oh Kyung-jun receiving the remains. The ceremony, held under the title "From Here, Korea Will Honor You," was also attended by French Ambassador to South Korea Philippe Bertoux, the French defense attache and family members of the veterans.

Datchary, who died in March last year, volunteered to fight in the Korean War as a member of the French Battalion of the United Nations Forces from March 1953 to August 1954. He was wounded twice but remained with the French contingent of the United Nations Forces in Seoul even after the 1953 armistice to complete his mission, and later received honors, including France’s Korean War Veterans Medal and a presidential citation from South Korea.

Grisolet, who died in November 2024, fought in the Korean War twice — from April 1951 to July 1952 and again from March to October 1953. He took part in major battles, including the Soyang River Battle and the Battle of Heartbreak Ridge, earning two Bronze Star medals and commendations.

The remains of the two veterans will be laid to rest at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan.

With their burial, the number of UN veterans posthumously interred at the cemetery will rise to 37.