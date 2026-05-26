Deoksugung to start program in August; Changdeokgung, Changgyeonggung and Jongmyo to follow in October

The royal tombs of the Joseon Dynasty, a collection of UNESCO World Heritage sites, will be opened free of charge every Wednesday beginning this week as Korea moves to expand public access to its historic palaces and royal sites.

The Korea Heritage Service said Tuesday that it would gradually expand free admission to royal heritage sites, in line with the government's broader "Culture Day" initiative.

Until now, free admission had been offered on the last Wednesday of each month.

Known collectively as the Joseon Royal Tombs, the UNESCO-listed sites include 40 tombs spread across South Korea, built for the kings and queens of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910). Two additional royal tombs are located in North Korea.

The tombs include Geonwolleung in Guri, Gyeonggi Province, where King Taejo, the dynasty's founder and first king, is buried as well as Jangneung in Yeongwol, Gangwon Province, the resting place of King Danjong, the 6th Joseon king whose tragic life inspired the recent box-office success "The King's Warden."

The KHS said the expansion would be rolled out in phases, taking into account staffing conditions, visitor capacity and on-site systems.

Under the plan, Deoksugung will begin offering free admission on Wednesdays in August, followed by Changdeokgung, Changgyeonggung and Jongmyo Shrine in October.

Gyeongbokgung, however, was excluded from the initial expansion. Officials said they would review the timing separately, citing overcrowding and safety concerns amid a recent surge in visitors.