LIV Golf, a renegade circuit launched by Saudi Arabia featuring former PGA Tour and European Tour stars, will make its second visit to South Korea this week with its future thrown into uncertainty.

LIV Golf Korea will be played from Thursday to Sunday at the par-70, 7,024-yard Asiad Country Club in the southeastern city of Busan. Last year, LIV Golf made its South Korea debut at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, some 30 kilometers west of the capital city.

This is the eighth tournament of the 2026 LIV Golf season, and South Korea is the eighth different host country. It's also the second event since the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia that started LIV Golf in 2021, announced in late April that it will end its financial backing of the tour after this season.

LIV Golf has been scrambling to secure new sources of funding, while reports have claimed that it has also begun preparations to file for bankruptcy in the United States.

Against this backdrop, LIV Golf will try to put on a brave face in front of South Korean fans.

LIV Golf features 13 teams of four players each and tracks both individual and team standings. All 13 teams will be in action this week, joined by five wild cards without team affiliations.

At each tournament, 1,000 points are distributed to players by finishing position, with the tournament winner earning 200 points and the runner-up getting 113 points, and so forth.

The best team at a given tournament collects 30 points, while the next best team gets 15 points. The last-place team receives two points.

In another departure from conventional golf tournaments, LIV Golf events have a shotgun start, meaning all 57 players tee off at the same time from different holes.

The first three rounds will begin at 1:15 p.m., and the final round will start at 1:05 p.m.

Two-time major winner Bryson DeChambeau is the defending champion, and he is currently No. 2 in individual points with 551.90. Jon Rahm, another two-time major champion, leads the way with 802.33 points.

4Aces Golf Club leads the team standings with 118 points. Captained by former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, 4Aces GC has won three of the past five tournaments, and three of its four players are inside the top 10 in the individual standings -- Thomas Detry at No. 4, Anthony Kim at No. 5 and Thomas Pieters at No. 10.

Kim, a Korean American and a former PGA Tour hotshot, has penned a redemption story this year. After collecting three PGA Tour titles by 2010 before turning 25, Kim went into an extended hiatus while battling injuries and then drug and alcohol abuse. Now 40, Kim won the LIV Gold Adelaide in February for his first professional win in 16 years.

The rebranded Korean Golf Club will make its first trip to its home country, having previously been called Iron Heads GC.

Ex-PGA Tour player An Byeong-hun is the team's new captain, and he was joined for this season by two other Korean-born players, Kim Min-kyu and Song Young-han. On top of the name change, Korean Golf Club also adopted a new visual identity that leans into Korean culture.

Korean Golf Club will look for a turnaround on home soil, as it ranks 13th in the team standings with 20.75 points, after finishing last at four of the past five tournaments. An is the best player on Korean Golf Club, but he is only 37th in the individual standings.

"We'd like to show fans what we're capable of with some exciting and interesting golf. That's what we're here for," An said. "We want to grow Korean Golf Club in Korea. We have a lot of fans out there supporting us, and hopefully, we can make this tournament as big as we can." (Yonhap)