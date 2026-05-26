The Korea Herald invited six content creators to cover Africa Day 2026, hosted by the African Group of Ambassadors in the Republic of Korea, The Korea Herald and the Korea-Africa Foundation in Seoul on Wednesday, as part of efforts to expand the event’s reach to online audiences.

Among the invited creators were YoungJay, Rachelenergyx, Riritv, Mini, Luluboi and Stellasgalaxies, whose content ranges from K-pop entertainment and dance videos to travel and multicultural storytelling.

The creators produced on-site videos throughout the event, documenting performances and cultural exchange programs featured during the gala night. Four of them filmed dance challenge videos and short interviews with Fatou of Blackswan before her performance. Others focused on collaborative stages featuring African traditional musicians and Korean samulnori performers.

The creators approached the event through different content production styles: Some emphasized K-pop-focused entertainment clips while others highlighted African music, traditional performances and cross-cultural interactions in accessible short-form formats.