K-pop supergroup BTS is seeking to clinch its second Artist of the Year award, considered the top honor, at the American Music Awards as the ceremony takes place in Las Vegas on Monday (US time).

The septet is nominated in three categories this year, including the flagship Artist of the Year award, where it will compete against global stars, such as Bad Bunny, Bruno Mars and Taylor Swift.

BTS will attend the ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena for the first time in five years, having last appeared in 2021.

The band is also nominated for Best Male K-pop Artist and Song of the Summer for "Swim," the lead track from its fifth studio album, "Arirang."

A win for Artist of the Year would mark its second grand prize at the AMAs. In 2021, BTS made history as the first Asian act to win the top award, sweeping three trophies, including Favorite Duo or Group and Favorite Pop Song for its megahit "Butter."

Nominees for the 2026 AMAs were chosen based on streaming, album and digital sales, radio airplay, and touring revenue, while the winners are determined entirely by fan votes.

"Dracula" (remix), a collaboration between BLACKPINK member Jennie and Australian act Tame Impala, is also nominated for Song of the Summer.

US-based K-pop girl group Katseye secured three nominations, including New Artist of the Year and Breakthrough Pop Artist, and its track "Gnarly" is in the running for Best Music Video.

The Netflix animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" earned a nomination for Best Soundtrack, and "Golden," performed by its fictional girl group Huntrix, was shortlisted for Best Pop Song.

In the Best Male K-pop Artist category, BTS is joined by Ateez, Enhypen, Stray Kids and Tomorrow X Together. Nominees for Best Female K-pop Artist include aespa, BLACKPINK, ILLIT, Le Sserafim and TWICE. (Yonhap)