Former President Park Geun-hye called on voters in the central Chungcheong region Monday to give People Power Party candidates “a chance to work,” stepping up her campaign-trail appearances ahead of the June 3 local elections.

Park visited the campaign office of Lee Jang-woo, the People Power Party candidate for Daejeon mayor, in Seo-gu, in what local media described as her first visit to Daejeon in about 20 years.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Lee, Park praised him as a longtime political ally.

“He is a comrade I have worked with for many years,” Park said. “He is a consistent person who has kept his faith without wavering, no matter how difficult things became.”

“I hope he will be given another opportunity to serve the citizens and that there will be a good result,” she added.

Earlier in the day, Park visited the birthplace of her late mother, former first lady Yuk Young-soo, in Okcheon, North Chungcheong Province. About 900 to 1,000 supporters, People Power Party candidates, aides and political YouTubers gathered at the site, according to police estimates cited by local media.

Surrounded by supporters, Park urged voters to back People Power Party candidates, saying, “Please help the People Power Party candidates” and “Please give them a chance to work.”

Park’s latest appearance follows her campaign stop in Daegu last week, marking a rare return to the election trail since her ouster from office.

Park was pardoned in December 2021 while receiving hospital treatment for chronic health problems after serving prison time following her 2017 impeachment.

She moved into her private residence in Yuga-eup, Dalseong-gun, Daegu, in March 2022. Since then, she has mostly kept a low profile, appearing in public mainly to vote on election days or visit traditional markets ahead of major holidays.

She is scheduled to continue stumping for People Power Party candidates this week, joining South Gyeongsang Gov. Park Wan-soo’s campaign in Jinju on Wednesday and Gangwon Gov. Kim Jin-tae’s campaign in Wonju on Thursday.