Kim Si-woo failed to hold onto the lead in the final round of the PGA Tour's The CJ Cup Byron Nelson event and finished in disappointing second place, three strokes behind the winner.

Kim shot a 6-under-par 66 in the final fourth round, recording 7 birdies and 1 bogey at the TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texaso on Sunday.

As a result, he finished with a total of 27-under-par 257, but was overtaken by a comeback win from Wyndham Clark (30-under-par 254), settling for second place.

This marks Kim Si-woo's second runner-up finish of the season, and he missed out on what would have been his fifth career PGA Tour victory and his first since the 2023 Sony Open.

He also finished second earlier this February at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Meanwhile, Clark, who shot a dramatic 11-under-par round on the final day, overtook Kim to win by three strokes.

With this victory, Clark earned his first win of the season and his fourth career PGA Tour title, his first since winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024 -- ending a 2-year and 3-month winless stretch.

The winner's prize money was $1,854,000.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler finished third with a total score of 25-under-par 259 after shooting a 6-under 66 in the final round.

Im Sung-jae shot a 2-under 69 on the day and finished tied for 9th with a total of 19-under-par 265. This is his third top-10 finish of the season.

Noh Seung-yul, making his first PGA Tour appearance of the season, finished 18th with a total of 16-under-par 268.

Kim Joo-hyung finished tied for 54th at 10-under-par 274, while Bae Sang-moon finished tied for 62nd at 8-under-par 276.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)