On Saturday evening, pink smoke rose above the Musee d'Art Moderne de Paris (Museum of Modern Art Paris) and drifted across the Seine, coloring the early summer sky against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower.

The scene was part of "White Savage Night, Night of Baekman," a performance by the contemporary dance choreographer Ahn Eun-me.

The performance began in the museum lobby, where about 50 mediators participating in Ahn's long-running project "01min 59sec" spun alone throughout the exhibition space. One by one, visitors joined hands and stepped into the circle. Launched in 2014, the dance project was first introduced to France after an invitation to the 2016 Festival d'Ete de Paris (Paris Summer Festival).

Holding hands, the procession moved into the museum plaza, where dozens of participants formed one enormous circle.

Then the pink smoke flares erupted. Ahn, dressed in white, appeared in the plaza carrying a long pole and led the crowd back inside the museum to the Matisse gallery, where Matisse's "The Unfinished Dance" and "Dance in Paris" are displayed.

There, Ahn echoed the method Matisse used while sketching murals for the Barnes Foundation, attaching white chalk to the end of a long stick and drawing circles and lines across the floor.

From the crowd, she summoned one person, then another, joining hands with them to form a circle together — completing the unfinished dance.

The crowd then followed the lines into Albert Amon Hall, where the floor had been covered in flour. Ahn walked across it, rolled through it and carved lines into it with her stick. Pouring blue paint over the flour, Ahn shaped it into dense, doughlike clumps before handing them to spectators.

The performance was part of the European Night of Museums, the annual event during which cultural venues across Europe open free of charge to the public. This year's program focused on contemporary Korean artistic creation, marking the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and France.

Dance, pansori, rituals, workshops and performances took place across several Parisian museums on Saturday.