Samsung Electronics ranked first in smartphone market share across Latin America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia in the first quarter, maintaining its lead despite weaker regional demand and rising smartphone prices.

According to market research firm Omdia on Monday, Samsung shipped 12.9 million smartphones in Latin America during the January-March period, capturing a 37 percent market share and posting 9 percent on-year growth. The company recorded its highest quarterly market share in the region since the first quarter of 2023, supported by strong sales of its Galaxy A series.

Omdia said Samsung benefited from steady premium demand in the over-$500 segment while responding effectively to consumer preferences with a broad lineup spanning multiple price points.

Samsung also retained its top position in the Middle East smartphone market. Although the regional market declined 6 percent on-year to 11 million units in the first quarter, Samsung secured a 34 percent market share, driven by the Galaxy S26 series and Galaxy A lineup.

In Southeast Asia, where the smartphone market contracted 9 percent on-year to 21.6 million units, Samsung shipped 4.6 million devices to capture a 21 percent market share and maintain its regional lead.

Omdia noted that the average selling price of smartphones in Southeast Asia rose 19 percent on-year to $349 during the quarter, reflecting broader price increases across the industry. Despite the softer market environment, Samsung continued to expand its presence through sustained brand investment and wider sales channels.

Industry observers said consumers are increasingly gravitating toward established brands offering premium user experiences and reliable after-sales services amid rising memory prices and broader macroeconomic uncertainty.