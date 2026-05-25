North Korea will convene a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea next month for an interim review of state and party policies for this year, state media reported Monday.

The WPK's political bureau has decided to hold the second plenary meeting of the ninth central committee in late June, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

The meeting will be convened "in order to have an interim review of the implementation of the party and state policies for 2026 and discuss the work in the second half of the year and a series of important issues," the KCNA said, without providing further details.

The North has recently been holding plenary meetings regularly at the end of June and December, while also convening them when important issues need to be discussed.

It remains to be seen whether North Korea will make major decisions regarding its policy stance against South Korea or the United States at the upcoming meeting, amid speculations Chinese President Xi Jinping may visit the North soon.

The planned June meeting comes as North Korea seeks to implement follow-up measures for decisions made at the ninth party congress held in late February.

The following month, the North revised its constitution to add a new territorial clause, defining its territory as the land bordering China and Russia to the north and South Korea to the south, while removing all references to unification with South Korea. (Yonhap)