President Lee Jae Myung vowed Sunday to build a government that "saves people's lives" and to uphold the teaching that all people are equally worthy, as he attended a ceremony marking Buddha's Birthday.

Lee made the remarks during a ceremony hosted by the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, as he has increasingly prioritized policies aimed at protecting public safety and addressing issues that directly affect people's daily lives, such as stalking crimes and other safety-related incidents.

"We will build a country that looks after the lives of each and every citizen more carefully and listens to the voices of those at the lowest levels of society," he said in his speech at Jogye Temple.

"Above all, I will do my utmost to build a government that saves people's lives and put into practice the teaching that all people are equally worthy and equal," he said.

Lee said the Buddha's teachings have shared both hardship and joy over the years, helping people heal pain and embrace marginalized neighbors whenever the country experienced crises and sorrow.

"Even at times of war, poverty, disasters and social conflict, the lanterns at Buddhist temples never went out," he said. "(They) allowed people to take a moment to pause and find peace of mind whenever they grew weary of life,"

"Our society today also urgently needs a spirit of consideration and understanding that embraces different views, as well as a warm-hearted pursuit of co-existence and shared prosperity, rather than every person fending for themselves," he said. (Yonhap)