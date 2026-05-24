South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday expressed condolences over the deadly gas explosion at a coal mine in China’s Shanxi Province that caused heavy casualties.

In a message posted on X, Lee said he felt “profound regret and sorrow” upon hearing news of the accident and extended sympathy to the victims and their families.

“I pray for the eternal peace of those who lost their lives in this sudden tragedy, and extend my deepest condolences and comfort to the bereaved families and the Chinese people,” Lee said.

He also wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the blast and expressed hope that Chinese authorities would swiftly manage the aftermath of the disaster.

“I hope that, through the efforts of the Chinese government and relevant departments, this incident will be properly handled at an early date,” he said.

Lee added that he was praying for the victims and reiterated his condolences to the Chinese people following the tragedy.