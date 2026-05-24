PAJU, Gyeonggi Province — India and South Korea on Thursday unveiled a memorial honoring Indian troops who served in the Korean War, in a ceremony near the Demilitarized Zone that highlighted the countries’ shared wartime history and growing strategic ties.

The memorial, located at Imjingak Peace Park in Paju near the border with North Korea, commemorates the Indian Army’s 60 Parachute Field Ambulance and the Custodian Force of India, which took part in frontline medical operations and prisoner-of-war repatriation during and after the 1950-53 Korean War.

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and South Korean Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Kwon Oh-eul attended the inauguration, along with diplomats, military officials and relatives of Korean War veterans.

“We have made an endeavor to honor the sacrifices of our soldiers,” said Col. Ashish Gairola, defense attache at the Indian Embassy in Seoul.

Constructed with black granite imported from India’s Rajasthan state, the memorial bears the names of fallen Indian soldiers and tributes to military units deployed during the conflict. It also features busts of Gen. K.S. Thimayya, who led the Neutral Nations Repatriation Commission, and Lt. Col. A.G. Rangaraj, commander of the 60 Parachute Field Ambulance.

The memorial offers a glimpse into India’s role in the Korean War, according to Gairola.

Singh described India’s role in the war as a defining moment in the country’s military and humanitarian history.

“Guided by the ideals of peace and service, India contributed through the distinguished 60 Para Field Ambulance Unit, whose brave doctors, nurses and soldiers served selflessly amidst extraordinary hardship and danger,” Singh said.

“When the Korean War broke out in 1950, India sent the 60th Parachute Field Ambulance, bringing hope to the Korean people,” Kwon said, paying tribute to the Indian contingent.

“We will never forget the dedication of the Indian veterans who served during the Korean War,” the veterans minister added.

A particularly emotional moment came when Kalpana Prasad, grand-niece of Lt. Col. Rangaraj, recalled family memories of the decorated military doctor, who was posthumously recognized as South Korea’s Korean War Hero of the Month for May 2026.

“He was especially proud of helping repair an abandoned steam locomotive that carried medical supplies during the war,” she said.

“Whenever I met him, he spoke warmly about the Korean War and the courage of the Korean people,” Kalpana added.

India deployed the 60 Parachute Field Ambulance under the United Nations Command shortly after the war broke out in 1950. The unit treated thousands of soldiers and civilians, while India later chaired the Neutral Nations Repatriation Commission, which oversaw the return of prisoners of war after the armistice.

Officials from both countries said the memorial would stand as a lasting symbol of friendship and cooperation between Seoul and New Delhi.

India and South Korea also moved to strengthen bilateral defense and arms ties during Singh’s first visit to Seoul in seven years, signing a pact commemorating Indian medical personnel who served in the Korean War.

The two countries agreed to expand cooperation on K9 howitzers, advanced defense technologies and industrial partnerships, along with joint cultural and memorial projects recognizing India’s wartime contributions.