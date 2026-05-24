A South Korean Navy submarine has arrived at a port in Canada for joint drills with the Royal Canadian Navy amid Seoul's push to win a Canadian submarine deal estimated at around 60 trillion won (US$39.6 billion).

The 3,000-ton ROKS Dosan Ahn Chang-ho entered a port at the Canadian naval base in Esquimalt, Victoria, on the country's southwest coast on Saturday (local time) after traveling some 14,000 kilometers via Guam and Hawaii on the first trans-Pacific voyage ever undertaken by a South Korean submarine, the Navy said.

It marked the first time the submarine had completed such a long voyage. The submarine departed from the naval base in South Korea's southeastern port of Jinhae on March 25.

A 3,100-ton Daejeon frigate traveled alongside the submarine. Two Canadian submariners joined South Korean crew members in Hawaii for the final leg of the trip to Victoria.

The Navy said the voyage demonstrates the ability of domestically built naval submarines to carry out long-term missions.

"It highlights the submarine's operational capabilities, backed by high-quality onboard living conditions and the reliability of its systems and equipment," the Navy said.

The trans-Pacific voyage came at a time when a South Korean consortium of Hanwha Ocean Co. and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. is vying against Germany's Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, in partnership with Norway, for Canada's planned fleet of up to 12 conventionally powered submarines. A winning bidder is expected to be selected in June.

Earlier this month, Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan met with his Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly, and Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson in Ottawa to discuss the submarine project and seek their support for the South Korean consortium's bid. Kim previously visited Canada in January and March to support the bid.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Kim Kyung-ryul and Lee Yong-cheol, head of the state arms procurement agency, were scheduled to attend a welcome ceremony for the South Korean vessels hosted by the Canadian Navy on Monday (local time).

Ahead of the vessels' arrival, Kim held talks in Ottawa on Saturday with Vice Adm. Angus Topshee, head of the Royal Canadian Navy, who has been designated as the next second-in-command of the Canadian Armed Forces.

At the meeting, Kim highlighted the operational capabilities of South Korean-built submarines and said the government would provide full support if Canada selects a South Korean submarine for the project.

The vessels will participate in the joint drills with the Royal Canadian Navy and then in the U.S.-led multinational Rim of the Pacific exercise in Hawaii in late June before returning home.