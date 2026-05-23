Naegohyang’s victory raises questions over whether the club can receive prize under UN sanctions

North Korean soccer club Naegohyang Women’s FC captured the AFC Women’s Champions League title on South Korean soil Saturday, defeating Japan’s Tokyo Verdy Beleza 1-0 in the final to become only the second club to win the tournament since its launch in 2024.

The match, held in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, opened with Tokyo Verdy Beleza pressing high up the pitch, while Naegohyang sat deep and looked to counter with long balls.

Tokyo Verdy Beleza midfielder Yuzuho Shiokoshi threatened in the 16th minute, making a run down the left flank before taking a right-footed shot that was blocked by Naegohyang goalkeeper Pak Ju-kyung.

Naegohyang tightened its defense before breaking forward late in the first half. In the 44th minute, forward Jung Kum won possession and sprinted down the left flank before finding captain Kim Kyong-yong, who scored what proved to be the winning goal.

Kim had also scored the tiebreaking goal in Naegohyang’s semifinal win over Suwon FC Women, the first-ever match between women’s club teams from the two Koreas on South Korean soil. Her goal in Saturday’s final marked her fourth consecutive scoring appearance since the team’s final group-stage match.

Naegohyang continued to press for another goal in the second half, repeatedly testing Tokyo Verdy Beleza’s defense, but the match ended without further goals.

Saturday’s final marked the second meeting between the two clubs, after Naegohyang suffered a 4-0 loss to Tokyo Verdy Beleza in their first encounter.

A joint cheering squad that had gathered near the stadium before kickoff to support Naegohyang erupted after Kim’s goal and grew louder as the North Korean side moved closer to the title.

Questions raised over prize money

The victory also raises questions over whether Naegohyang will be able to receive the prize money awarded to AFC Women’s Champions League winners.

According to NK News, Naegohyang is eligible for $1 million in prize money, but it remains unclear whether the club can receive the money under United Nations sanctions on North Korea.

UN Security Council resolutions adopted in 2017 require member states to stop issuing work authorizations to North Korean nationals and to repatriate North Korean workers earning income overseas, measures aimed at blocking Pyongyang from using overseas labor and foreign currency earnings to fund its nuclear and missile programs.

The issue is whether sports prize money falls within the scope of such sanctions.

NK News reported that the Asian Football Confederation did not respond to questions on whether Naegohyang would be able to receive the prize money.

The question of whether North Korean athletes and teams can receive cash awards or goods at international sporting events has surfaced repeatedly.

In 2017, the Japan Football Association said it would not pay North Korea the $70,000 prize money even if the team won the East Asian Football Federation Women’s Championship.

At the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, North Korean athletes did not receive Samsung Galaxy Note 8 smartphones that were given to other participants amid concerns over sanctions.

A similar issue emerged at the 2024 Paris Olympics, when North Korean athletes did not receive Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 smartphones provided to other athletes, with the International Olympic Committee confirming that the phones had not been given to North Korean athletes. South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said at the time that smartphones were subject to UN sanctions banning the transfer of industrial items to North Korea.