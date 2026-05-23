Actor Ryoo Seung-bum’s former agency, Y.One Entertainment, apologized Saturday after acknowledging that the actor had violated traffic laws by driving in bus-only lanes while using a company vehicle in 2024.

“We paid the fines as soon as we received the notices,” Y.One Entertainment said. “There is no excuse. We sincerely apologize for failing to strictly comply with traffic laws.”

The apology came after entertainment outlet TenAsia reported Friday that Ryoo had been fined multiple times for driving the agency’s van in bus-only lanes while filming the movie “Good News” in 2024.

The agency did not disclose how many times Ryoo was fined or the total amount of the fines.

According to reports, Ryoo, who is married to a Slovakian artist and lives between South Korea and Slovakia, was driving the company van because he does not own a vehicle in Korea.

Ryoo signed with Y.One Entertainment in 2023 but recently ended his contract with the agency.