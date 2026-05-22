Amid growing backlash over Joseon-inspired rituals, the production faces potential repayment of state funding despite director's apology

“Perfect Crown,” one of the biggest K-dramas of the first half of 2026 starring IU and Byeon Woo-seok, is facing mounting backlash over its depiction of royal traditions, with potential repercussions including the repayment of government production funding.

The series performed strongly during its broadcast run. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode, which aired on May 16, recorded a nationwide rating of 13.8 percent, up 0.3 percentage points from episode 11’s 13.5 percent, marking a series high. However, despite its ratings success, the drama has been embroiled in controversy over its use of Joseon-era (1392–1910) court rituals, which critics say evoke the tributary customs of imperial China.

Critics argue that although the story is set in a fictional 21st-century Korea where a constitutional monarchy still exists, the production overlooked how modern audiences might interpret its depiction of Joseon court traditions linked to the East Asian tributary system. For many viewers, these ceremonial elements recalled a historical hierarchy in which Korea appeared subordinate, rather than reinforcing an image of a fully sovereign and independent nation in the present day.

The backlash intensified following the May 15 episode, which showed Byeon’s Grand Prince I-an ascending the throne while wearing a guryu myeollyugwan, a form of royal headgear associated in ritual symbolism with subordinate kings within the traditional East Asian tributary order. Critics noted that sovereign rulers — such as Chinese emperors — were typically represented with a sibi myeollyugwan featuring 12 strands of jade beads, while the nine-stranded guryu version was historically associated with kings of tributary states acknowledging imperial authority.

Viewers also took issue with a coronation scene in which court officials proclaimed “Cheonse” (“Long live for a thousand years”), a phrase historically linked to vassal states, rather than “Manse” (“Long live for ten thousand years”), which has traditionally been used to signify an independent sovereign ruler.

Repercussion

Amid the backlash, the series could ultimately be required to return its state funding.

"Perfect Crown" was one of the final projects selected for the Korea Creative Content Agency's 2025 streaming service-specialized content production support program.

KOCCA had planned to distribute a total of 7.5 billion won ($4.9 million) across seven drama and non-drama productions intended for release on domestic and global streaming platforms, and the series was selected in the feature-length drama category. The exact amount of funding was not disclosed.

The first and second rounds of funding have already been paid out to the production team of "Perfect Crown," though final procedures are still pending. Under KOCCA's regulations, if the project receives a disqualification ruling during the final evaluation scheduled between late May and mid-June, the agreement will be terminated. In that case, the full amount of the funding, along with any accrued interest, would have to be returned within 30 days of notification.

The controversy has also affected the series' promotional events. A pop-up store tied to the drama had originally been scheduled to operate for 10 days, from May 19 through May 28, at The Hyundai Seoul, with advance reservations available for each time slot. The run was later shortened to seven days, ending May 25.

Director's apology

Park Jun-hwa, the director of the drama, on Tuesday apologized and acknowledged that the issue largely stemmed from the production's decision to closely adhere to Joseon Dynasty ceremonial traditions rather than developing new imaginary customs for the fictional kingdom depicted in the drama.

“I hoped the drama would bring joy and comfort, but I am sorry and deeply regret that it caused discomfort to so many people,” Park said.

Park said the issue largely stemmed from the production's decision to closely follow the Joseon Dynasty's traditions.

“We had an advisory committee related to the Joseon royal court,” he explained. “With their assistance, we based elements such as costumes and art direction on the Joseon Dynasty rather than the Korean Empire. The artwork was created while consulting those advisors, and as far as I know, the writer also received consultation while writing the script.”

He continued, “The drama was set in a fictional Republic of Korea where the royal family had never gone through the Korean Empire period and where the Joseon Dynasty had continued for 600 years. ... Since the overall consultation process was centered on the Joseon royal court, I believe that is what led to these issues.”

Park, who said he took responsibility for the controversy, also noted that he joined the production late and had limited preparation time for the series.

“By the time filming began, the broadcast schedule had already been set,” Park said. “A drama like this really needed a long pre-production period, but I joined far too late, so it's true that there wasn't enough time to prepare.”

He added, “Because of that, I spent a lot of time thinking about how to make audiences accept the idea of a king and royal family existing in modern-day Korea. I wondered whether using Joseon Dynasty-style costumes and art direction would help make it more convincing for viewers.”

“Since we didn't have much time to prepare, I felt we needed a clear standard to follow. ... Still, I wish we had thought through the details more carefully. I only feel regret.”