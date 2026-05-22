South Korea's professional baseball league surpassed 4 million spectators for the 2026 season in just 222 games, the fewest ever needed to reach the milestone.

The Korea Baseball Organization said Thursday that a combined 68,838 fans attended games at five ballparks across the country, bringing the season's cumulative attendance to 4,035,771. The league reached the 4 million mark eight games faster than last year, when it took 230 games to hit the milestone.

The sight of packed stands at ballparks across the country on Thursday captured the heat of the moment, underscoring the continued popularity of professional baseball in South Korea.

Sellout crowds filled Pohang Baseball Stadium and Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark on Thursday, despite the weekday schedule. Daejeon drew the day’s biggest crowd with 17,000 fans, followed by Jamsil in Seoul with 16,593, Gwangju-Kia Champions Field with 15,082, Pohang with 12,120 and Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul with 8,043.

After drawing a record attendance of more than 12 million fans last season, the KBO League appears to be gaining even greater momentum this year. It has already set new records for the fewest games needed to reach 1 million, 2 million, 3 million and 4 million spectators.

The league is averaging 18,179 fans per game, up about 8 percent from the same point last season. If the current pace continues, the KBO League could break last year's all-time attendance record and possibly top 13 million fans for the first time.