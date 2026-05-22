Seungmin of Stray Kids will not be able to perform at The Governors Ball in New York on June 6, label JYP Entertainment said Thursday.

Although he has been treated for pain in his left ankle, he was diagnosed with a stress fracture, it explained. Due to the condition that prevents him from taking long flights, the idol will have to miss out on the gig.

Stray Kids arestill set to take the stage at the music event on the second day as a headlining artist, but will do so with seven members.

Separately, the octet is expected to bring out a new album in the summer.

Its last set was the mixtape “Do It,” which came out in November, and it released digital single “Star, Light” in March to mark its eighth anniversary.