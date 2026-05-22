Arte Museum in Las Vegas has opened “BTS The City Arirang” as an official partner of the K pop company Hybe’s project “The City,” a citywide fan experience program connecting concerts and events across cities, coinciding with BTS tour.

The immersive art museum, operated by D’strict, unveiled the exhibition “Arte Museum X BTS The City Arirang” on Wednesday ahead of BTS concert in the city Saturday.

The exhibition centers on BTS’ fifth studio album “Arirang,” which topped both the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 charts following its March release, translating the album’s themes and sonic atmosphere into immersive visual installations designed to create a multisensory experience for visitors, according to D’strict.

The Seoul-based digital design company runs seven spaces of the immersive museums in Korea and abroad. The immersive show "Arte Museum X BTS The City Arirang" will be taken to Busan and New York after Las Vegas.

The iconic immersive installation "Wave," created by D'strict and widely acclaimed for its hyper-realistic illusion of giant crashing waves at Coex K-Pop Square in Seoul in 2020, will return as a new edition titled “Arirang Wave.”

The museum’s main “Garden” hall has been transformed into “Arirang Garden,” featuring five signature media artworks including “No. 29,” which portrays the silhouettes of the seven BTS members against a minimalist digital backdrop with resonant bells.

The exhibition "Arte Museum X BTS The City Arirang" will run through June 17 at the Arte Museum in Las Vegas.