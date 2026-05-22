Shares of Samsung Electronics surpassed 300,000 won ($198) in intraday trading for the first time Friday, marking a new milestone as the labor union's walkout has been suspended.

Samsung Electronics started trading at 300,000 won in regular trading on the day, rising to as high as 300,500 won. It later pared the gains on profit-taking and stood at 294,000 won as of 10:40 a.m.

Though the memory chip giant touched the 300,000 won mark in pre-trading Thursday, following the last-minute tentative labor deal, it was the first time the shares had risen above the mark in regular trading hours.

In out-of-hours trading early Friday, shares touched an all-time high of 303,500 won.

Samsung Electronics closed the previous session at 299,500 won, up 8.51 percent, marking a sharp rebound driven by improved investor sentiment after concerns over a looming labor strike eased.

Amid eased uncertainty, brokerage houses have been rapidly raising their target prices for Samsung Electronics.

The most bullish outlook came from Japan's Nomura Securities, which set the highest target price of 590,000 won. Nomura projected its operating profit could rise from 307 trillion won this year to 511 trillion won by 2028.

Domestic brokerages also significantly lifted their expectations.

Korea Investment & Securities raised its target price to 570,000 won, citing a structural shortage in memory chip supply. Shinhan Securities also increased its target to 550,000 won, pointing to valuation normalization and further upside in memory prices.

NH Investment and Securities hiked its target price to 490,000 won, while Mirae Asset Securities and JPMorgan Chase both lifted their targets to 480,000 won, citing additional room for earnings upgrades.

"Recent weakness in Samsung Electronics shares had reflected market concerns over potential labor strikes and the company's relative underperformance versus rivals," analyst Ryu Young-ho at NH Investment and Securities said.

"However, the rapid expansion of agentic AI is reinforcing expectations for a prolonged memory upcycle. With labor-related uncertainty now easing, the stock is expected to regain momentum toward valuation normalization."

Samsung Electronics' treasury share buyback plans add to the stock's upward momentum should the tentative labor deal passes the vote by union members.

The company is expected to accelerate its share buyback to fund special bonuses for chip employees as part of the labor agreement.

Under a market estimate projecting Samsung Electronics to log a cumulative operating profit of 300 trillion won this year, the company would have to payout 31.5 trillion won in treasury shares as the bonus to the Device Solutions division, which houses memory operations.

The scale of the proposed stock-based bonus scheme is fueling expectations that Samsung Electronics will have to significantly expand its treasury share buyback program to secure sufficient shares for the payout.