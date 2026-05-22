Ateez teased June comeback with short clip for 14th EP on Friday, released through agency KQ Entertainment.

The sliver of trailer for mini album, “Golden Hour: Part 5,” showed “sopro,” a ruby-colored magical artifact that is featured throughout the group’s “Golden Hour” series, captured the eyes constantly changing shapes while a voice chanted “Be doubtful” in Korean.

The upcoming set rolls out on June 26, about four months since the previous EP, which sat at No. 3 on Billboard 200.

Two days after the album drop, the octet will be among the headliners at British Summer Time Hyde Park, a major music festival in London.

In July, it will host a fan meetup in Seoul for three days before releasing fifth single album in Japan.