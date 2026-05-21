Jim Furyk and Keegan Bradley have been appointed assistant captains for the 2026 Presidents Cup US team.

US team captain Brandt Snedeker announced on Tuesday that Furyk and Bradley would serve as his vice captains.

Furyk captained the US team to victory at the 2024 Presidents Cup and is also set to captain the American side at the 2027 Ryder Cup against Europe. He is well known for his distinctive "figure-eight swing."

A veteran golfer, Furyk has won 17 titles on the PGA Tour and competes on the PGA Tour Champions senior circuit, where he has three victories.

Bradley competed as a player in the 2024 Presidents Cup and served as captain at the 2025 Ryder Cup. He has recorded eight career PGA Tour wins, with his most recent title coming at last year's Travelers Championship.

The Presidents Cup is a biennial men's team golf competition between the United States and an International Team made up of players from outside Europe. The US holds a commanding all-time edge with a 13-1-1 record.

This year's tournament will be held from Sept. 24 for four days at the No. 3 Course of Medinah Country Club near Chicago.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)