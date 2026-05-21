Lim Ae-ji of South Korea's national boxing team won a gold medal at the 63rd Belgrade Winner Tournament, raising expectations ahead of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Lim, a bronze medalist at the 2024 Summer Olympics, defeated Nilay Yaren Cam of Turkey by a 4-1 split decision in the women's 54-kilogram final held Monday in Belgrade. She secured victory with her experienced and technical ring management to claim the top spot on the podium.

One of Europe's oldest boxing tournaments, the event featured elite fighters from 25 countries competing ahead of this year's Asian Games and European Championships.

South Korea's women's national team arrived early for the tournament, departing on April 30 to hold a pre-event training camp on site.

The Korea Boxing Association used the camp to thoroughly prepare for upcoming major competitions by sparring with national representatives from various countries and styles, sharpening practical match instincts and objectively evaluating performance. The effort paid off as both Lim and Sung Soo-yeon, who competed in the women's under-80 kilograms division, captured gold medals.

Korea Boxing Association president Choi Chan-woong said, “I congratulate and applaud the two athletes for achieving outstanding results in a tournament featuring 25 countries. I believe this competition served as valuable motivation ahead of the Asian Games, and I look forward to strong performances again in the June tournament.”

The national team will next compete in Stage 2 of the World Boxing Cup in Guiyang, China, next month as preparations for the Asian Games intensify.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)