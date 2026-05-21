Fashion designer-turned-producer stitches 4 classical ballets into a new story to capture ballerinas’ devotion

After a string of sold-out dance productions that showcased his minimalist visual aesthetic, fashion-designer-turned-director Jung Ku-ho is returning to ballet with "Tale of Tales," a production that reimagines four canonical classics through a contemporary lens on the grit and sacrifice of ballerinas.

Best known in recent years for directing the award-winning "Ilmu" (One Dance) with the Seoul Metropolitan Dance Theater and the National Dance Company repertory works "Mukhyang" and "Hyangyeon," Jung has largely devoted himself to traditional Korean dance.

"Tale of Tales" is his first ballet production in 14 years, since "Poise" premiered at the Korean National Ballet in 2012.

The work threads together four beloved classical ballets — "La Sylphide," "The Sleeping Beauty," "Giselle" and "Swan Lake" — into a single narrative. While preserving each ballet's signature scenes, music and iconic movements, the production is neither a gala performance nor a simple medley.

"I wanted to stitch together the beautiful moments of classical ballet to create a new story," Jung said in a recent interview. "It's probably more accurate to call it a 'semicreative' work. I borrowed music and movements from the classics to present a different theme."

What especially interested him was the role of the ballerina, particularly the way heroines in classical ballet are so often driven to sacrifice in the name of love.

Jung sought to transform those familiar narratives into the story of a ballerina searching for her own identity.

"Sometimes, the grand narratives of classical ballet can feel as though they demand excessive sacrifice from women," he said.

"The roles given to female dancers are often deeply passive and restrained: wounded by heartbreak, drifting toward death or trapped in endless waiting. Yet the ballerinas performing those roles stand onstage as fierce fighters, pushing themselves more than anyone else."

Jung said he wanted to preserve the beauty of the classics while uncovering another story hidden within them.

"I wanted to capture the emotions evoked by watching ballerinas devote themselves to a performance: putting on pointe shoes, being asked to execute movements of extraordinary difficulty, and carrying them through."

The stage design mirrors that journey, beginning in monochrome tones before gradually filling with color as the protagonist discovers her own identity.

The production brings together dancers from the Korean National Ballet, the Universal Ballet and K-Arts Ballet. Former KNB principal Kim Ji-young and Universal Ballet soloist Suh Hae-won share the lead ballerina role.

Beyond ballet, Jung is also developing projects in television entertainment and drama production. He was also recently appointed creative director of Kiaf Seoul for this year’s edition.

"I see myself as an explorer," he said. "As long as I’m given the opportunity, I want to keep exploring."

Presented as part of the Ballet Festival Korea, "Tale of Tales" will run Friday through Saturday at Seoul Arts Center.