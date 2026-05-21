BoyNextDoor will demonstrate the musical capabilities of its members through its first studio album “Home,” according to its agency KOZ Entertainment on Thursday.

All six bandmates participated in writing the songs for the upcoming album, the list of which was revealed on Thursday. The album will consist of nine tracks, including the main track “Viral.”

Singer-songwriter and executive producer Zico co-wrote the single's lyrics and melody along with Myung Jaehyun and Woonhak. The two members participated in the creation of every song on the album.

The LP will be out on June 8. After promoting the album, the group will embark on its “Knock On Vol. 2” tour, kicking it off with a three-date show in Seoul in mid-July. The next stop will be Busan, followed by sixs hows in Japan, ten in North America and six in Asia.