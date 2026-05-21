The second mini album from Cortis generated 100 million plays on Spotify in 15 days, its label Big Hit Music said Thursday.

EP “Greengreen” accomplished the feat Tuesday, less than half the time it took the previous EP “Color Outside The Lines,” which marked its debut in September last year. The boy group currently has over 11 million monthly listeners on the platform.

The rookie quartet’s latest effort landed on Billboard 200 at No. 3, a leap from the debut EP which peaked at No. 15 on the main albums chart.

Lead track “Redred” made it onto The Bubbling Under Hot 100 Chart at No. 17, and came in first place on all five music chart shows at home. It also claimed the top spot on Melon’s Daily Singles Chart, the only chart-topper from a boy group beside BTS’ “Swim.”