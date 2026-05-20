A Japanese national is under police investigation in Seoul after allegedly filming a female guest without permission at a hotel swimming pool, according to a report from the Dong-A Ilbo on Wednesday.

Police received a report on May 7 that a man had used a camera to illegally film a woman at a pool inside a hotel in Seoul’s Jung-gu district, said the report.

The man has been booked on suspicion of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes, which bans nonconsensual filming using cameras or similar devices.

Police were dispatched after receiving a report from another pool user and confirmed the man’s identity at the scene. Investigators are questioning both the suspect and the alleged victim, while also reviewing closed-circuit television footage from the hotel.

The hotel said it is cooperating with the police investigation.

“We are faithfully cooperating with the police investigation for the victim,” the hotel was quoted as saying by the Dong-A Ilbo. “We also consider ourselves a victim and plan to take civil legal action against the arrested individual.”

Under South Korean law, secretly filming another person’s body in a way that may cause sexual humiliation can lead to criminal punishment, including imprisonment or fines.

(This story was created with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)