Kim Ha-seong of the Atlanta Braves recorded his first hit in five games and also picked up his first RBI of the season.

Kim started at shortstop and batted ninth in the Braves' away game against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida. He went 1-for-4 with one RBI.

Kim's batting average rose slightly to .087 (2 hits in 23 at-bats).

He grounded out to third base in the second inning, grounded out to the pitcher in the fourth, and hit an outfield fly in the sixth.

After a long hitless stretch, he reached base with a walk in the eighth inning with two outs and a runner on second. Atlanta then scored three runs on two hits with the bases loaded, taking a 7-4 lead.

In the ninth inning, with two outs and runners on first and second, Kim lined a clean RBI single into right-center field, effectively sealing Atlanta's 8-4 victory.

Kim, who returned to the majors on the 13th after surgery and rehabilitation for a torn tendon in his right middle finger, recorded his second hit of the season and his first since a game against the Chicago Cubs on May 14.

He also committed a fielding error in the bottom of the fifth inning with one out and a runner on first, though it did not lead to a run.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)