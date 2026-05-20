Stray Kids' “Walkin On Water” music video surpassed 100 million YouTube views as of Tuesday, label JYP Entertainment said Wednesday.

It is the group’s 20th video to do so.

“Walkin On Water” is the lead single from “Hop,” a mixtape released in December 2024 comprising 12 tracks. The album landed at the top of the Billboard 200 and became the group’s sixth consecutive album to debut at No. 1 on the main albums chart. The set sold more than 1.8 million copies in its first week and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America in March 2025.

Next month, the Stray Kids will headline The Governors Ball Music Festival in New York.