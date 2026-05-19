With spring in full swing, roses are blooming across the country, filling parks and streets with vibrant colors.

Roses, one of the signature flowers of May, begin blooming in early May and reach full bloom from late May to early June. In line with the blooming season, a variety of rose festivals are set to take place nationwide.

The Ulsan Grand Park Rose Festival, jointly hosted by the southeastern city of Ulsan and SK Innovation, will open Wednesday for five days, attracting picnicgoers with some 3 million roses on display.

The annual rose festival at Everland, South Korea’s largest theme park, will kick off Friday for a monthlong run, featuring 3 million roses of 720 varieties. This year’s festival embraces a theme inspired by classic European hotel gardens, creating the feel of a relaxing getaway amid blooming roses.