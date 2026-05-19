Veteran entertainer launches first namesake reality series centered on large-scale camp retreat

Veteran entertainer Yu Jae-seok is bringing his first namesake reality show to Netflix with “Jae-seok’s B&B Rules!,” a new reality TV series that transforms the familiar Korean bed-and-breakfast variety format into a large-scale group camp.

The show follows Yu as a first-time camp host alongside staff members Lee Kwang-soo, Byeon Woo-seok and Ji Ye-eun as they run a two-night, three-day retreat for guests seeking a temporary escape from everyday life.

Directed by producers Jung Hyo-min, Lee So-min and Hwang Yoon-seo, the series marks Netflix’s latest collaboration with Jung’s team following “Kian’s Homestay.” Jung is also known for producing JTBC’s hit reality show “Hyori’s Homestay,” one of Korea’s most beloved celebrity guesthouse programs.

“We didn’t first decide on the concept and then cast Yu Jae-seok,” Jung said during a press conference held in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, Tuesday. “It all started from wondering what it would be like if Yu Jae-seok ran a B&B, and that naturally expanded into a retreat-style camp.”

Unlike conventional celebrity guesthouse reality shows, which often center on lodging, meals and quiet interactions, “Jae-seok’s B&B Rules!” revolves around a tightly packed camp schedule. Guests participate in morning missions, quizzes, games, campfire activities and other programs throughout their stay.

“The biggest difference is the camp itself,” producer Hwang explained. “While existing bed-and-breakfast shows usually stop at providing food and accommodation, this show has a structure where a large group of people follows a tightly packed schedule for two nights and three days.”

She added that viewers will be able to watch Yu gradually become exhausted in real time, revealing a more human and unfiltered side of the veteran entertainer.

For Yu, who has been active in the entertainment industry for 35 years, the show also marks the first time his name has been placed at the center of a program title.

“I do feel pressure about having my name in the title,” Yu said. “But if I continue thinking of it as pressure, it becomes endlessly heavy. I also thought it was the most direct and intuitive title for explaining the program.”

The series also brings together a mix of familiar and unexpected cast members. While Lee Kwang-soo and Ji Ye-eun are both experienced variety entertainers, the show marks Byeon Woo-seok’s first regular appearance on a variety show.

“It is my first time starring in a variety program, so I was nervous. But I also enjoy watching variety shows and I was excited because I thought this would be a chance to show a new side of myself,” said Byeon. “Since many fans enjoy seeing my everyday and natural side, I thought this program would be a good opportunity to show that.”

The producers said the series ultimately aimed to deliver both healing and nostalgia through the cast’s chemistry and the camp’s retreat-like atmosphere.

“While filming the show, Yu said he hoped the camp could become a place where guests would feel recharged before returning to their everyday lives,” producer Lee So-min said. “We hope viewers will feel the same way while watching the series.”

“Jae-seok’s B&B Rules!” will premiere on Netflix on May 26, with the first five episodes released that day and the remaining five episodes released on June 2.