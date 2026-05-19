An apartment complex in Busan has reportedly banned nonresident children from using its playground, sparking controversy over whether such restrictions are justified.

A resident of the complex posted a complaint about the ban, protesting the policy implemented by the apartment management, according to local media outlets Tuesday.

“We all had experience playing at the playgrounds of friends who lived in other apartment complexes. Why would we, as adults, ban children who should be playing freely?” the person wrote in the post.

The resident said some neighbors had argued that it was unfair to let children from outside the complex use the facilities because they do not pay maintenance fees.

Online users were split over the measure. Some said children should be allowed to use playgrounds freely, while others argued that injuries involving nonresident children could lead to legal disputes over compensation.

Rules at apartment complexes have caused disputes before. In December, residents of an apartment complex in Gangdong-gu, Seoul, notified neighbors that outsiders were not allowed on the premises and that violators could face fines.

Apartment complexes can set their own rules with the consent of residents under the Multi-Family Housing Management Act. But such rules are not legally binding on outsiders who did not give their consent.

Disputes between outsiders and residents could lead to legal complications, including compensation claims or even criminal complaints.