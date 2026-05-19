CNBlue will visit four cities in Europe, expanding the scope of its overseas concert trip “3logy,” agency FNC Entertainment announced Tuesday.

The three-member band will begin the European leg in Berlin on June 30, followed by shows in Paris, London and The Hague, Netherlands. The tour, now to encompass 18 cities, began in Seoul in January and will take the trio to Bangkok and Kaohsiung, Taiwan, before flying over to Europe.

The tour is named after the third studio album CNBlue released in January. The three members added all ten tracks from the LP to the set list.

During the group tour, leader Jung Yonghwa had a two-show solo gig in Japan celebrating the release of the special edition of his solo set, “One Last Day,” in the country.