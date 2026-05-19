Nol Universe, the leisure platform operator affiliated with Yanolja Group, said Tuesday it would launch “Nol Festival,” which it described as Korea’s largest indoor music festival, as the company moves to expand its platform beyond travel into broader leisure and cultural experiences.

The company officially unveiled the festival during a media event held at Blue Square in Seoul’s Hannam-dong, outlining its strategy, key programs and first-round artist lineup.

The two-day event is scheduled to take place Oct. 17-18 at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, with around 100,000 visitors in total expected over the weekend.

“Nol Universe and Yanolja Group are evolving beyond travel into a platform where customers can enjoy leisure and cultural experiences more easily and conveniently,” Yanolja Group CEO Lee Su-jin said during the event.

“We want to create a happier and more exciting world through Nol Festival,” he added.

The festival will feature three simultaneous stages catering to different audiences and genres: the “Super Live Stage” spanning multiple generations and music styles, a “K-pop Stage” targeting global fandoms and an “EDM Stage” focused on electronic dance music performances.

The initial lineup includes veteran K-pop group g.o.d, rock band Nell, singer-songwriters Lee Mu-jin and Woodz, K-pop acts Ha Sung-woon, NMixx and Hearts2Hearts, as well as global EDM artist Alan Walker.

Nol Universe said the festival will primarily operate as a free invitation-based event for Nol users. Customers can obtain entry opportunities through platform activities and service usage, while some stages and performances will also offer paid tickets for fans seeking premium access.

Application and ticket reservation details will be released June 8 through the festival’s official website and social media channels.

The company said the event is designed not only as a concert but also as a platform experience connecting customers directly with the Nol brand through various on-site programs and interactive elements.

“Nol has connected various leisure experiences online, including travel, performances and aviation services,” Nol Universe CEO Lee Cheol-woong said. “Now we want to expand that value into an offline festival where customers can directly experience and enjoy the brand together.”