Nol Universe said Tuesday it appointed Oliver Libutzki as head of global business as the travel platform company accelerates its overseas expansion strategy.

Libutzki will oversee Nol Universe’s core travel businesses, including overseas accommodations, package tours, tours and activities, and airline operations. The company said he will focus on strengthening synergies across businesses, improving operational efficiency and product competitiveness, and leading mid- to long-term global growth strategies.

Libutzki was an early member of Agoda, where he served as associate vice president overseeing business development across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa and India. During his tenure, he helped build Agoda’s direct contracting system and secured more than 150,000 directly contracted properties across the Asia-Pacific region within seven years.

He later led global expansion efforts at European travel-tech firm Tourlane and Canadian travel platform Hopper. At Tourlane, he spearheaded digitalization and artificial intelligence-driven transformation of booking and supply systems. At Hopper, he oversaw product supply operations across the Asia-Pacific region as vice president.

Nol Universe said the appointment reflects its push to expand inbound travel business opportunities amid rising demand for travel to Korea fueled by the popularity of Korean content.

The company said it plans to strengthen strategies for differentiated Korea travel experiences while expanding its overseas business network.

“I am excited to join Nol Universe, which is rapidly expanding its influence beyond Korea into the global market,” Libutzki said. “I look forward to helping innovate the company’s global business and deliver differentiated travel experiences to customers worldwide.”