V of BTS raked in 500 million plays on Spotify with his solo digital single “Christmas Tree,” according to label Big Hit Music on Tuesday.

This is his fifth solo endeavor to achieve the feat, after “Love Me Again,” “Winter Ahead,” “Fri-(end)s,” and “Slow Dancing.”

The winter-themed tune was released in 2021 as part of the soundtrack for the Korean drama “Our Beloved Summer.” It landed on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 79, a first for a Korean soundtrack.

It also made Billboard's “The 30 Best Christmas Songs of the 21st Century (So Far)” in 2024 and 2025 as the only K-pop entry. With the single, V claimed the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 100 regions.