Babymonster’s music video for “Choom” had racked up 100 million hits on YouTube as of Monday.

The video is the group’s 16th visual to hit the milestone and did so in 14 days, after being the most-watched video in 24 hours on the platform.

It supports the title track from the third EP, which landed atop the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 19 regions. The four-track mini album sold over 750,000 copies in the first week.

Starting with a show in Seoul next month, the group will tour around the world. Rami, however, is yet to rejoin the members. She has suspended activities since May last year for health reasons.