Works by some of the most influential figures in Korean modern and contemporary art are set to go under the hammer at K Auction’s May auction, including major pieces by Park Soo-keun, Kim Whan-ki and Yoo Young-kuk alongside contemporary works by Suh Do-ho and Paik Nam-june.

The auction house will hold the sale on May 27 at its headquarters in Sinsa-dong, Seoul, offering 83 works with a combined estimated value of around 10.4 billion won, according to the auctioneer.

One of the highlights is Suh’s large-scale installation “Cause & Effect,” estimated at 280 million to 600 million won. Measuring 164 centimeters in diameter and 300 centimeters in height, the suspended installation is composed of thousands of miniature human figures connected together to form a monumental structure, reflecting the artist’s exploration of individuality and collectivity.

Kim Whan-ki’s untitled painting created in 1969 from his New York period, estimated at 780 million won to 1.5 billion won, and Yoo Young-kuk’s abstract landscape “Mountain” from 1988, estimated at 400 million to 800 million won, will also be featured.

The sale also includes works by Dansaekhwa artists such as Yun Hyong-keun, Park Seo-bo and Lee Ufan, as well as contemporary artists including Angel Otero, Anna Park and Woo Kuk-won.

A preview exhibition runs through May 27 at K Auction’s exhibition hall in Seoul.