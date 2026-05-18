Lee Kang-in returned from an ankle injury and made a substitute appearance in the final league match of the season, but could not prevent his team from losing.

He came on in the 58th minute in place of Warren Zaire-Emery during the Ligue 1 match on Sunday at Stade Jean-Bouin in Paris and played until the final whistle.

Lee had injured his left ankle against Stade Brestois 29 on May 11 and missed Thursday's game against RC Lens. However, he recovered quickly and returned for the match against Paris FC, though he did not record a goal or assist.

This season, Lee appeared in 27 Ligue 1 matches, recording three goals and four assists while helping Paris Saint-Germain FC win its third straight league title during his time with the club.

PSG had already secured a fifth consecutive league title and the club's 14th overall championship after defeating Lens 2-0.

On the day, PSG took the lead in the 50th minute through a goal from Bradley Barcola. However, Alimami Gory scored twice in the 76th and 94th minutes to hand PSG a comeback defeat.

Newly promoted Paris FC finished 11th among 18 teams, 32 points behind PSG.

Although the Ligue 1 season has concluded, PSG's campaign is not over yet. The team will face Arsenal FC in the UEFA Champions League Final on May 31 at Puskas Arena in Budapest as they attempt to win back-to-back European titles.

Lee, who was included in the final squad for the World Cup, will join the South Korean national team after the final.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)