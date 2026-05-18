Ham Young-joo (second row, ninth from left) poses with officials and participants during a ceremony marking the launch of this year’s Power On Innovative Companies Internship program at the group's headquarters in central Seoul on Friday. The program, aimed at expanding support for social innovation companies, provides 2.3 million won ($1,530) in monthly wage support for three months to 250 companies, with an additional two months of support if interns are hired full-time. (Hana Financial Group)