Enhypen added another show in Macao on Oct. 16 as part of its “Blood Saga” world tour, its agency Belift Lab announced Monday.

The six-member act was originally set to host two concerts in Macao on Oct. 17-18, but the tickets sold out in ten minutes. Enhypen added dates to the Mexico show as well, extending it to three shows from one, in mid-July.

The boy group launched the tour in Seoul on May 1, drawing over 32,000 fans in over three days. It will fly around North and South America over the summer before heading to Macao.

Separately, Enhypen reached two thresholds on Spotify as of last week: “Bite Me,” from it fourth EP “Dark Blood,” at 500 million and “Sweet Venom,” from its fifth EP “Orange Blood,” at 200 million. The former is its first song to achieve the feat.