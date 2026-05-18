Boryung Corp. said Monday it had begun supplying the anticancer drug Alimta to Lotus Pharmaceuticals, marking its first global contract development and manufacturing organization project.

The supply follows a CDMO agreement signed between the two companies in 2024. Boryung said it completed quality verification, regulatory approvals and production preparations at its EU-GMP-certified Yesan Campus before beginning shipments.

The company has been expanding its oncology portfolio through acquisitions in recent years, starting with Gemzar in 2020 and later adding original-brand businesses including Alimta. Last year, Boryung also acquired domestic and global business rights for Taxotere.

Boryung said it had successfully transferred and internalized Alimta manufacturing technology at its own facilities after acquiring domestic business rights for the product. It also improved profitability and competitiveness by converting from a powder to liquid product.

The company said it planned to leverage its manufacturing technology transfer and formulation development capabilities to expand its global CDMO business beyond simple contract manufacturing.

“We aim to establish ourselves as a trusted global supply partner based on our experience in internalizing original-product manufacturing technologies, quality management capabilities and global-level production infrastructure,” said Kim Sung-jin.

Kim added that stable pharmaceutical production and supply capabilities have become increasingly important amid repeated disruptions in global supply chains.