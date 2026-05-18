Foreign residents looking to relieve stress, muscle tension or fatigue may want to check out a free traditional Korean medicine clinic hosted by the Gangdong Foreign Resident Center on Saturday.

The one-day event will introduce participants to treatments commonly used in Korean medicine clinics, including acupuncture and cupping therapy, along with herbal medicine and wellness consultations.

Acupuncture involves placing thin needles at specific points on the body to help improve circulation, ease pain and reduce tension, while cupping therapy uses heated or suction cups placed on the skin to stimulate blood flow and relax tight muscles. Both treatments are widely used in Korea for issues such as shoulder stiffness, back pain, stress and fatigue.

Organizers say the program is designed not only to provide health consultations but also to give foreign residents a chance to experience a part of everyday Korean wellness culture that many locals regularly use. Personalized one-on-one consultations will also be available during the event.

Participation is free and open to all foreign residents in Korea, though advance registration is recommended through an online application form.

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