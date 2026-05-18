Babymonster hit 12 million subscribers on YouTube as of Sunday, surpassing the milestone in the fastest time since debut for a K-pop girl group, at two years and two months, label YG Entertainment said Monday.

The group of seven has the third most subscribers among K-pop girl groups, only after Blackpink and Twice.

The music video for “Choom,” the title track of its third EP, added momentum, drawing 15 million hits in half a day and heading straight to the top of YouTube's worldwide trending chart.

In June, Babymonster will launch a world tour named after the mini album, encompassing 18 cities for 27 shows. It is set to visit six in Japan, eight in Southeast Asia and three in Oceania.