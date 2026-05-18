The supernatural horror film "Salmokji: Whispering Water" has become the most-watched Korean horror film of all time, a title previously held by "A Tale of Two Sisters," data showed Monday.

The film logged 90,972 admissions from Friday to Sunday, bringing its total audience number to 3.17 million, according to the data compiled by the Korean Film Council.

The 2003 film "A Tale of Two Sisters" previously held the record at 3.14 million admissions.

Premiering April 8, "Salmokji" follows a filming crew, led by Soo-in (Kim Hye-yoon), who travels to a location to complete a shoot within a deadline -- only to find themselves sinking deeper into an inescapable, swamp-like terror as time runs out.

The filming location, Salmokji, is a reservoir in Yesan County, South Chungcheong Province, long rumored among locals to be a paranormal hotspot with a history of reported ghost sightings.

Foreign films topped the weekend box office, with "Michael" leading the chart at 470,375 admissions, followed by "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" and "The Devil Wears Prada 2" with 123,558 and 120,545 admissions, respectively.

"Salmokji" placed fourth. (Yonhap)