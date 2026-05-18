Two of South Korean baseball's best teams this season will clash for a key series this week, with one trying to keep up the momentum and the other looking to pull themselves out of a funk.

The KT Wiz, the owner of the best record in the Korea Baseball Organization at 25-16-1 (wins-losses-ties), will visit third-place Samsung Lions (24-17-1) for three games beginning Tuesday. The series will take place in the Lions' alternate home of Pohang, some 70 kilometers east of their main home city of Daegu.

The Wiz are clinging to first place by a half game over the LG Twins (25-17-0) and one game over the Lions. The Wiz snapped their three-game losing streak Sunday and have just three wins in their past 10 contests. The Lions lost Sunday but have seven wins in their last 10 games.

The Wiz have been either alone in first place or tied for the top spot every day since April 26.

Elsewhere in the KBO this week, sixth-place Hanwha Eagles (20-22-0) will resume their quest to return to the .500 mark in winning percentage for the first time since April 11, when they were 6-6-0.

The Eagles have a six-game homestand at Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark in the central city of Daejeon, though that may not be such a good thing for them. They have the league's worst home record at 6-14-0.

The Eagles will host ninth-place Lotte Giants (16-24-1) from Tuesday to Thursday and then bring home the Doosan Bears (20-22-1), who are tied for sixth with the Eagles, from Friday to Sunday.

The Eagles' offense has been on fire this month. For the month of May, the Eagles lead the KBO with 120 runs scored and 29 home runs. No one else has even scored 100 runs or hit 20 homers.

The SSG Landers, lurking in fourth place at 22-19-1, two games back of the Lions, will spend the new week on the road, with three games against last-place Kiwoom Heroes (16-26-1) and then three more against fifth-place Kia Tigers (21-21-1). (Yonhap)