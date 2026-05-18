Kim Si-woo has finished well out of contention at the second major tournament of the PGA Tour season.

Kim tied for 35th place at the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, with a four-round total of one-over 281.

Kim had two birdies and three bogeys in the final round. He opened the tournament with 71 and then shot 67 to jump into a tie for ninth through 36 holes. But Kim played himself out of contention with 72 on Saturday before carding another round in the 70s on Sunday.

Kim, who has four career PGA Tour wins, has just one top-10 finish in 36 major championships so far.

Kim came into this week as the top-ranked South Korean player at No. 22. He was also only one among three South Korean players at Aronimink to make the cut.

Im Sung-jae shot five-over over his first two days to miss the cut by one. Yang Yong-eun, the 2009 PGA Championship winner, went 72-77 to finish at nine-over.

Aaron Rai of England soared to his first career major title after shooting five-under 65 in the final round to finish at nine-under 271. After trading two birdies and an eagle for three bogeys, Rai made four birdies on the back nine for a three-stroke victory over Jon Rahm of Spain and Alex Smalley of the United States. (Yonhap)