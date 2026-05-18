Ryu Hae-ran has come up shy of her fourth career LPGA title, with her final round comeback effort leaving her alone in second place.

Ryu finished as the runner-up at the Kroger Queen City Championship at Maketewah Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sunday, with a four-round total of 10-under 270. The South Korean, who was chasing her fourth career title, ended up two strokes behind Lottie Woad of England, who was caught but never passed by Ryu during the final round.

Ryu, who began the final round four strokes behind Woad, shot three-under 67 on Sunday. She had a blistering front nine with five birdies that took her to 12-under, before giving back a shot with a bogey on the 10th. Ryu then three-putted from about two feet for a disastrous double bogey on the par-4 16th.

It dropped Ryu three shots behind Woad. But the deficit was cut to one after Woad bogeyed the 13th and Ryu bounced back with a birdie on the 14th.

But it ended up being Ryu's last birdie of the day, as she made pars on her remaining four holes.

Woad, who had three birdies and a double bogey on the front nine, clung to a one-stroke lead over Ryu coming down the stretch and finally gave herself some breathing room by draining a long birdie putt on the 17th.

Holding a two-shot lead, Woad made par on the par-3 18th to close out her second career LPGA victory.

Ryu, the 2023 LPGA Rookie of the Year, now has one more top-10 finish after 10 tournaments this year than she did all in 23 tournaments last year.

The 25-year-old was trying to become the first player since fellow South Korean Ko Jin-young (2017-20) to win at least once in each of her first four LPGA seasons.

Ryu said afterward she was still pleased with her effort in the final round.

"I was tied for 50th place after the first day, and I am really happy to have finished in second place at the end," Ryu said. "This was not an easy course, and I tried to stay focused on my own swings. And I think that led to such a good result."

Ryu said her game is in good shape heading into the upcoming major tournament, the US Women's Open starting June 4.

"It feels great to have played so well before the U.S. Women's Open," Ryu said. "I think I am moving in the right direction. I will try to keep this up." (Yonhap)